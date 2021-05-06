Darlington City Hall reopens to public at limited capacity

DARLINGTON, S.C. (WMBF) - Darlington City Hall will reopen to the public at a limited capacity starting Thursday, May 6, officials said.
According to information from the city, hours of operation remain 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Those who have business at city hall may only enter through the front door at 400 Pearl St. They must wear a mask and maintain six feet of social distancing from others, city staff said.
A maximum of three people will be allowed in the reception area at any one time. Others must wait outside.
Restrooms will not be open to the public, according to the city.
Residents are still encouraged to do as much business by telephone and email as possible. Below are the numbers to call for specific questions.
● Emergencies - 911
● Business Licenses - 843-398-4000 ext. 101
● Permits - 843-398-4029
● Water/Sewer, Normal Business Hours - 843-398-4040
● Water/Sewer, After 5 p.m. - 843-758-1127
● Fire, Non-emergency - 843-398-4013
● Police, Non-emergency - 843-398-4026
● Municipal Court - 843-398-4004
● Streets & Sanitation - 843-398-4035
● Media Inquiries - 843-992-1561
