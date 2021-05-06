‘Come together.’ MBPD’s cultural diversity trainer leads engagement event for residents

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Cultural diversity training is nothing new for the Myrtle Beach Police Department.
It helps officers improve relationships with those they are sworn to serve and protect. Wednesday night’s training at the General Robert H. Reed Recreation Center, however, looked a bit different.
Residents and tourists participated in the same cultural diversity training officers have been receiving for quite some time. It’s part of an effort to improve relationships with citizens and the police right here along the Grand Strand.
Leading the training was Kristal Turner-Childs, an African American woman making history while serving for the Pennsylvania State Police as the department’s first black Woman to serve as acting deputy commissioner of staff.
Childs previously provided the MBPD cultural diversity training. She said in order for community engagement to improve, residents must all take a seat at the table.
“In order for us to talk about transparency, we need to be about transparency,” Childs said. “We wanted to invite the community to come in and see exactly what the police department is going through with inclusive and diversity training. We can’t get to a better policing as a community unless we come together and do it.”
The engagement event allowed police and residents to talk in a safe space about ways to strengthen communications and trust, so people of all backgrounds feel comfortable talking to the police about any issues.
The participants engaged in healthy conversations about ways the police and residents can improve communications, while also gaining more insight from Childs about policing.
“When you’re on a traffic stop, why it may turn out to be two or three police cars instead of one,” she said.
Childs said she understands why some communities feel uncertainties about working on relationships with law enforcement.
“I’m black, I been black for 56 years, and I’ve been a police officer for 23 years,” Childs said. “I didn’t really stop being fearful of policing until I became a police officer. So I understand exactly where people in [the African American community] are coming from. But to that point, it’s important for us to come together and have these difficult conversations and really get to understand policing.”
Some people who attended the event said they found the engagement to be helpful.
Danell Perkins comes from a family of law enforcement. Her husband is a retired officer and her son is actively serving as a police officer, while she worked as a dispatcher for three years.
Perkins attended the event to learn more about what her church and family can do to improve police relations in the Myrtle Beach area.
“You can’t point the finger and say, ‘Well you do the work,’” Perkins said. “We all have to do the work.”
Perkins is motivated to do what she can to make community relations with police better.
“Relations as a whole I feel is declining,” she said. “Yes there are some people in [some law enforcement agencies} that may do the incorrect thing, but that doesn’t mean it represents the whole. So we deal with what we need to correct, but as a whole we need to look at authority in a good light, because if something does happen to us we need to be able to call somebody or we’re going to be people that have to defend ourselves. I think that’s a dangerous state to live in.”
Diane Bowser is a frequent tourist along the Grand Strand beaches. She said the event was informative.
“I appreciated the topic about diversity and de-escalation of events,” Bowser said. “We respect the police and the work that they do. They face this everyday.”
Those missed the event should stay tuned. Childs said she intends to host another engagement event with the police in the near future.
