City of Myrtle Beach dedicates hospitality tax settlement money to capital plan

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - From the Arts and Innovation District to renovations at Pelicans Stadium, there will be major improvements over the next few years to some well-known landmarks in Myrtle Beach.
City leaders discussed the five-year capital improvement plan during a workshop Thursday.
Fortunately, the city has a new revenue source to help it get through the plan.
“We are being very proactive in planning for these projects now and actually financing them,” said Myrtle Beach Mayor Brenda Bethune. “So that we can do things ahead of time and be prepared before something happens.”
Bethune said the city wants to fix as much as they can, so they’ve put together a five-year capital improvement plan.
Funding that proposal also got a little easier, thanks to the hospitality tax settlement the city battled to receive from Horry County.
“With the hospitality fee suit, there are now some things we can do,” said Bethune. “Look at planning with the dollars that we do have that were unknown a year ago. I think that really helps us with this five-year plan.”
The plan calls for new sidewalk rails, trash cans and public restrooms along Ocean Boulevard - as well as funding boardwalk revitalization and new shades along the Boardwalk.
Another central focus is the Arts and Innovation District, with $10 million is set aside in the first two years for a new performing arts theater.
One of the biggest expenditures is more than $21 million for a brand-new library.
While those are some of the headliners, a lot of money will go to small improvements that people may not even notice.
“Nobody really wants to talk about stormwater pipes and ocean outfalls, but that’s the reality of what the city has to deal with,” said Bethune.
The five-year plan is all about making the city desirable for both visitors and those who live in the city.
“For people to make this the place they want to come work, play, live, invest, we have to make those investments ourselves,” said Bethune.
The city council will vote on funding the first year of the five-year plan when it votes on the annual budget.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.