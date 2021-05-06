Chants announce signing of Kansas State transfer Rueadale Williams

CONWAY, S.C. – Coastal Carolina University head men’s basketball coach Cliff Ellis has announced the signing of Rueadale “Rudi” Williams (Hamilton, Ontario/Kansas State) to the 2021-22 basketball roster.
Williams transfers to the Chanticleers program following a year at Kansas State where he played in 27 games, making four starts, and averaging 18 minutes per game. He averaged almost five points per game, along with 2.7 rebounds, and was fourth on the team with 37 assists.
Before playing at Kansas State, Williams played two years at Northeastern Oklahoma A&M where he averaged an impressive 21 points, 8.9 assists, and 6.7 rebounds per game during the 2019-20 season while making 29 starts. He led Northeastern to a 25-7 overall record and a No. 23 final ranking in the NJCAA poll. He was named the Region Player of the Year and a Junior College All-American.
He led the NJCAA during his sophomore season in total assists, while leading NEO in scoring, field goals made and attempted, as well as free throws made and attempted, free throw percentage, assists, steals, and minutes played.
The Golden Norse finished 29-3 during his freshman season and made a trip to the 2019 NJCAA National Tournament in Hutchinson, Kan. He averaged 12.9 points per game along with 8.3 assists, 5.9 rebounds, and 1.7 steals per game. He finished his first season with 11 double-doubles, two triple-doubles, and a total of 13 double-assists games.
He placed among the NJCAA’s Top-5 in both total assists and assists per game in both 2018-19 and 2019-20. He dished out a school-record 492 assists in his two-year career, assisting on more than a third of the team’s made field goals and posted a 3.7 assist-to-turnover ratio.
Coach Ellis on Rudi: “We are really excited to have Rudi join us here at Coastal Carolina. We recruited him out of junior college and then he got great experience in the Big 12 last season. Rudi is a natural leader on the court who can really score and pass. He just has a really good basketball IQ.”
