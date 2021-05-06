CCU’s DZ Harmon signs with the Charleston Battery

CONWAY, S.C. – Coastal Carolina University’s DZ Harmon has signed a professional contract with the Charleston Battery of the United Soccer League (USL) it was announced by Charleston Thursday morning.
A three-year standout for the Chants, Harmon transferred to CCU after playing as a freshman at Clayton State University. He played in 44 matches over his three years with the Chants, starting 30. He helped lead CCU to regular-season Sun Belt titles in 2020, and Sun Belt Conference Tournament Championships in both 2019 and 2020, and was a second-team All-Sun Belt pick in 2019.
“It’s so great to see DZ get such a great opportunity with the Charleston Batter,” head coach Shaun Docking said. “This is one of the premier soccer clubs in the USA and for DZ to sign a professional contract straight out of Coastal is such a testament to DZ’s hard working and humble approach to the game. We have no doubts that DZ will be a great addition for the Charleston squad this season.”
The Charleston Battery, based in Charleston, S.C., were founded in 1993 and is one of the oldest continuously operating professional soccer clubs in the United States, along with the Richmond Kickers.
The Battery play their home matches at Patriots Point and after opening the 2021 season on the road at the New York Red Bull II, the club will open their home season Friday, May 14 in a sold-out match against the Charlotte Independence at 7 p.m. ET.
