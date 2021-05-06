CCU will not increase tuition, board discusses future football practice facility

Story courtesy of our news partners, MyHorryNews
There will be no tuition and fees increase for Coastal Carolina University this fall, according to a vote by the university’s Board of Trustees on Thursday morning.
Room and board rates will remain the same as well.
The board also voted unanimously to use CARES Act (Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act) funds not to exceed $300,000 to develop programs that would incentivize CCU students to get the COVID-19 vaccine.
Provost Dr. Dan Ennis announced the intention to change the name of the HTC Honors College and Center for Interdisciplinary Studies to simply The HTC Honors College.
Ennis said he would like to center some new initiatives around increasing CCU’s profile with National Honor Societies, and seek other prestigious scholarships such as Rhodes, Fulbright, Marshall and Truman.
Dr. Amanda Craddock, associate provost for enrollment, said that freshman deposits were up 31% from last year.
“We had a very successful year; it’s always good to share positive numbers,” Craddock said.
The board voted on Thursday — pending approval from the Coastal Education Foundation (CEF) — to transfer the piece of land on the corner of S.C. 544 across from the football stadium to begin the planning process for a proposed indoor football practice facility.
The $15 million, approximately 78,000 square-foot facility would be placed on that land across University Boulevard from Brooks Stadium, and eventually, that portion of the University Boulevard entrance will be moved to the other side of the facility further down S.C. 544.
“Moving University Boulevard to the other side has been in the works … been on the master plan for a long time,” Chief Financial Officer David Frost said.
