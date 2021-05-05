‘SkyWheel Symmetry!’: More than half of Myrtle Beach SkyWheel’s gondolas reattached

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A popular oceanfront attraction is getting closer to reopening in Myrtle Beach.
A Wednesday photo post on the Myrtle Beach SkyWheel’s Facebook shows the attraction with more than half of its 42 gondolas “hanging back at their home.”
“SkyWheel Symmetry!” the post begins.
A Grand Strand staple enjoyed by tourists and locals alike, crews began dismantling the Myrtle Beach SkyWheel in January for upgrades and improvements to celebrate its 10th anniversary.
The revamp to the wheel and gondolas includes a new light show.
