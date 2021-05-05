Preliminary hearing for Letecia Stauch pushed back as she gets public defenders back

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV/WMBF) - A Colorado woman accused of murdering her own stepson pushed to represent herself at trial for weeks, but she is now getting public defenders back.
On Monday, court documents were shared publicly tied to the case for Letecia Stauch. In the documents, Letecia had requested to get lawyers back after getting permission to represent herself.
Letecia’s preliminary hearing was originally scheduled for May 20 but was rescheduled to Aug. 5-6 due to her new representation.
She’s suspected of killing her 11-year-old stepson, Gannon Stauch. Tragically, Gannon’s remains were found in Florida back in March 2020, nearly two months after he was first reporting missing in Colorado.
Gannon was born in Loris and members of his family still live in the community. He later moved to Colorado with his father.
Letecia was later arrested in Myrtle Beach and faces several charges, including first-degree murder. She also underwent two separate mental health evaluations and was found mentally fit to stand trial both times.
Stay with WMBF News for updates.
Copyright 2021 KKTV/WMBF. All rights reserved.