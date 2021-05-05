One injured after dump truck rolls over in Galivants Ferry

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Crews have responded to a rollover crash in Galivants Ferry Wednesday morning.
According to information from Horry County Fire Rescue, the one-vehicle crash involved a dump truck rolling over on Barnhill Road at West Highway 19 around 9:32 a.m.. The roadway is shut down.
One person was taken to the hospital with injuries, first responders said.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area as crews work to clear the scene.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.
