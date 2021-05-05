Luke Skywalker’s authentic lightsaber brings ‘The Force’ to Myrtle Beach

“Back when it first came out, my dad went to see it,” said Chuck Inge, a fan recalling his first Star Wars experience. “Asked if I wanted to go, I said, ‘Nah, doesn’t look very good.’ He went, came back, told me all about it. I was like, ‘Oh, can you let me go, too? Can we go back?’ He was like, ‘Eh, alright.’”