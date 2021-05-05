LIST: Grand Strand restaurants celebrating Cinco De Mayo

LIST: Grand Strand restaurants celebrating Cinco De Mayo
By Kate Merriman | May 5, 2021 at 5:02 AM EDT - Updated May 5 at 5:29 AM

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Grand Strand Mexican restaurants and cantinas are prepared to celebrate Cinco De Mayo.

Check this list of Myrtle Beach area restaurants and cantinas celebrating:

Roca Roja - 806 Sea Mountain Hwy.

Banditos Cantina - 1410 N. Ocean Blvd.

El Cerro Mexican Bar and Grill - 1002 29th Avenue N.

Taco Mundo Kitchen y Cantina - 4732 Hwy. 17

Abuelo’s Mexican Restaurant - 740 Coastal Grand Circle

5 De Mayo Mexican Restaurant - 603 S. Kings Hwy.

The Marina Bar - 2051 Bridgeview Court

Senor Frog’s - 1304 Celebrity Circle

Send WMBF News an email at news@wmbfnews.com to add any businesses to the list.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.