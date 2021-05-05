Law enforcement will be out in full force during Darlington race weekend

DARLINGTON, S.C. (WMBF) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol wants people to enjoy themselves while remaining safe at this weekend’s race at Darlington Raceway.
Troopers will set up around the track enforcing traffic and helping fans get in and out of the track.
While speed limits don’t apply inside The Track Too Tough To Tame, they are very much enforced on the highways.
“You should almost becoming to a creep or crawl when you come in and out of here and that way we can get you in and out safely,” Master Trooper Brian Lee said.
Authorities are asking drivers to slow down and pay attention to race fans walking to and from the races.
Troopers will direct thousands of people in and out of this weekend’s races, so Lee said drivers traveling to the race or through the area will need to be patient.
“Don’t think you’re going to get here get parked and be in within five minutes. Make sure you leave enough time to come in, unexpected things happen, and be careful as you come in,” Lee said.
Another big reminder from State Troopers is that whether your inside cheering on your favorite driver or tailgating nearby, don’t drink and drive.
“You buy a $100 ticket and want to have a good time and next thing you know you’re on the way home and get pulled over and arrested for DUI, and now you’re paying thousands of dollars for a mistake you made,” Lee said.
Troopers, deputies, and officers will be out patrolling during the race, and there’s a good chance you’ll see them again after the race.
“There may be a road we set up a traffic safety point and we’ll be making sure everybody is good to go and making sure everyone is doing the right thing so our message is don’t drink and drive,” Lee said.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.