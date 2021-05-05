Group of Conway HS student-athletes sign to play college sports

By Gabe McDonald | May 5, 2021 at 8:41 PM EDT - Updated May 5 at 8:41 PM

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - On Wednesday afternoon a handful of student-athletes from Conway High School signed on the dotted line to continue their athletic and academic endeavors at the collegiate level.

The group includes two baseball players along with a boys and girls soccer player.

Below are their names and the school they signed with.

  • Mac James – Baseball (Florence Darlington Tech)
  • Ethan Murdock – Baseball (Columbia International)
  • Tripp Brown – Soccer (Coker University)
  • Jasmine Mendoza – Soccer (USC Sumter)

