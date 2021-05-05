Georgetown County man charged in child porn investigation

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Grand Strand man now faces charges in connection to a child pornography investigation.
The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office said investigators working the Internet Crimes Against Children task force noticed someone in the county sending and receiving sexually explicit photos and videos of children
Officials said 49-year-old Steven Lee Hewitt, Sr., of Rhems, was later taken into custody in connection to the investigation.
Hewitt, who deputies said is a registered sex offender, is charged with five counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.
He’s being held at the Georgetown County Detention Center, where he awaits a bond hearing.
Stay with WMBF News for updates.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.