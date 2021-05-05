Foster Returning to Clemson for 2021

“All my previous appointments, they really couldn’t put a time limit on there. One of the reasons I had stepped away was basically I didn’t know what was going to happen and I stepped away to figure out what was next for me, if it was getting a job and stepping out into the real world and also stepping away and just focusing on my health. For me, I stepped away and I realized how much I love playing the game and miss it. If I didn’t come back, it would have been what it is and that would have been the reality of the situation, but at the end of the day, I am happy that I’m getting better and I want to come back and play.