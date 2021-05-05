FIRST ALERT: NASA rocket launch moved to Saturday.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - An experimental rocket launch may be visible across the Carolinas Friday evening. The launch has now been rescheduled.
A mission to explore how energy is transferred through space using a NASA rocket is now scheduled for Saturday evening, May 8th. The launch will take place from the NASA facility in Wallops Island, Virginia.
The launch is scheduled for 8:02 p.m. with a 40-minute launch window. The launch may be visible in much of the eastern United States and Bermuda depending on weather conditions.
If you are hoping to see the rocket launch on Friday evening, it should be visible in the northeastern sky between 30-60 seconds after launch (assuming the launch goes off on time at 8:02 p.m). If the weather interrupts or cancels the launch, there are several more launch windows that run through May 16th.
About 9 to 10 minutes after the launch, the experimental rocket will release a cloud of gas as it reaches roughly 200 miles in altitude and passes near Bermuda. This cloud of gas will be measured by high tech cameras and equipment to study how energy moves through space. There is a chance that the cloud of gas may be briefly visible for about 30 seconds.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.