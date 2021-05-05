FIRST ALERT: Last day of humidity & rain chances, relief arrives soon

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Our first true stretch of humidity is coming to an end as an approaching cold front will bring some much needed relief to the area. For now, it’s another warm and humid morning as you are stepping out the door and we’re watching for one more rain chance this afternoon.
Highs will climb into the low-mid 80s today on the beaches with the feels like temperatures making a run for the upper 80s to lower 90s once again. Highs inland will reach the mid-upper 80s before the cold front slides through and brings some cooler air into the area. Before that cooler air, we will hold onto a 20% chance of showers and an isolated storm later today. With enough humidity around, it’s not a widespread rain threat today but the chances are there for a few storms ahead of the front this afternoon and evening. Once again, we’re under a level one severe weather threat for a very low chance of severe weather. Any isolated storm today could bring gusty winds, heavy rainfall and plenty of thunder and lightning.
The cold front will slide through the area later tonight and winds will pick up at times this evening. Our temperatures will drop overnight into the upper 50s and lower 60s. It’s a nice change of pace compared to the mornings starting off in the 70s. It will be comfortable.
Comfortable weather continues Thursday and into the weekend with highs in the low-mid 70s on the beaches. Inland, temperatures will reach the mid 70s and slowly warm into the upper 70s by Saturday. If you have any weekend plans, the weather looks perfect for them!
