FIRST ALERT: Last day of humidity & rain chances, relief arrives soon

Highs will climb into the low-mid 80s today on the beaches with the feels like temperatures making a run for the upper 80s to lower 90s once again. Highs inland will reach the mid-upper 80s before the cold front slides through and brings some cooler air into the area. Before that cooler air, we will hold onto a 20% chance of showers and an isolated storm later today. With enough humidity around, it’s not a widespread rain threat today but the chances are there for a few storms ahead of the front this afternoon and evening. Once again, we’re under a level one severe weather threat for a very low chance of severe weather. Any isolated storm today could bring gusty winds, heavy rainfall and plenty of thunder and lightning.