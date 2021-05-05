FIRST ALERT: Cooler temperatures and lower humidity return

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Lower humidity and cooler temperatures will return for the end of the week before returning again next week.
A weak cold front will drop through the area overnight. Ahead of the front, a stray shower or two will be possible late this evening, but most areas will remain dry. Temperatures tonight will drop into the middle 60s along the Grand Strand and into the lower 60s inland.
Thursday will see a mix of sun and clouds along with noticeably lower humidity and cooler temperatures. Afternoon highs will climb into the middle and upper 70s. The front that moves through the area tonight will stall off shore late Thursday. As an area of low pressure develops on the front, a few light showers may develop around sunset on Thursday - especially in areas near the beaches. Rain chances Thursday evening are just 20%.
Friday will see another round of low humidity and pleasant temperatures with daytime readings in the middle 70s.
The upcoming weekend will feature pleasant weather with temperatures in the 70s on Saturday. Sunday will see a big warm up as temperatures climb into the 80s once again and humidity starts to return.
