Firefighters pushing for more state support for mental health, PTSD

“You want us to be there for your worst day and that’s what we train to do and that’s what we’re prepared to do. What we’re asking is for you to be there on our worst day, when we need some help,” Pesature said. “If I was to injure my leg at a fire, they would put me on Workmen’s Comp, let me heal, get better and come back to work. We are asking the same thing for PTSD.”