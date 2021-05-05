Dining with Dockery: Myrtle Beach Pelicans unveil new season’s eats

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Take me out to the ball game, take me out to the crowd!
In this week’s episode of Dining with Dockery, Andrew heads to TicketReturn.com Field to buy some peanuts and cracker jacks as the Myrtle Beach Pelicans showcase some of the food fans can see at the ballpark this year.
Located off Robert Grissom Parkway, the Myrtle Beach Pelicans are the Low-A Affiliate of the Chicago Cubs and the home opener is scheduled for Tuesday, May 11.
In the full interview above, Andrew talks about the upcoming season and stuffs his face with some of the amazing food for the new season.
