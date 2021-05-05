Deputies: Missing Chesterfield County man may be traveling to Myrtle Beach

CHERAW, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are searching for a missing Pee Dee man who may be in Myrtle Beach.
The Chesterfield County Sheriff’s office said Caleb Wooten went missing Tuesday from his home on Mumford Lane in Cheraw.
His mother told deputies she last spoke with him early Tuesday morning when he dropped her off at work.
Wooten is believed to be traveling towards Myrtle Beach in a champagne-colored 2007 Honda Accord with a South Carolina license plate tag 839-0JF.
“Caleb, if you are reading this please contact your family,” read a statement from the department.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office at 843-623-2101, 843-623-6838 or 843-287-0235.
