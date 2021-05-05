County Council rejects development off Gardner Lacy Road; meeting abruptly ends shortly after vote

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - In a surprising turn of events, the Horry County Council voted to not approve a second rezoning request for a proposed project off Gardner Lacy Road.
This comes after county leaders approved the first reading for the same housing development project just a couple of weeks ago.
The proposed project is off Gardner Lacy Road in the Carolina Forest community. After hearing concerns from residents and stormwater experts, councilmembers voted 10-2 against approving the rezoning request.
From the beginning, the construction site was met with lots of criticism from nearby neighbors.
Just one month ago, county leaders held a community meeting at the Carolina Forest Recreation Center, which allowed residents to voice their opinions about the project. Over 100 people attended the three-hour event.
At the time, the developer was hoping to build 105 townhomes in that area. After hearing concerns from numerous citizens, the rezoning was changed to accommodate for single-family, reducing the density to 58 units.
However, some neighbors said changing the density won’t eliminate one of their biggest concerns with this project - the potential for flooding.
One resident who spoke during Tuesday night’s council meeting stated, “Our homes will be affected by this new development and no one will guarantee us, the residents, that our homes won’t flood because of this rezoning.”
“The flooding we have now is bad enough; it has to get worse,” resident Cherie Reid said.
G3 Engineering was the firm building the units. A representative with the company stated to council members the company has done all they can to make adjustments to the project plans to ensure the community is comfortable with the development.
One of the items he referenced was the company changing the rezoning to accommodate 58 single-family homes.
After hearing from the firm, county staff and residents, the council discussed whether the rezoning should be approved.
In the end, the majority vote ruled against the rezoning request.
Johnny Vaught and R. Mark Causey were the sole council members who voted in favor of approving the rezoning request being approved.
County leaders said there’s a one-year waiting period before the project can be brought before councilmembers again.
Meeting Turns Sour Grapes
Shortly after that vote, council leaders ended the meeting abruptly, with items still left on the agenda. This left many to wonder what happened.
After voting against the G3 Engineering project, chairman Johnny Gardner moved onto a rezoning request for Venture Engineering. No one from the public spoke on this agenda item.
Gardner then proceeded to a vote.
“All in favor, I,” Garnder said. Some councilmembers could be heard voting in the affirmative.
Before Gardner asked for the nay votes, vice chairman Dennis DiSabato made a motion to adjourn the meeting.
“Mr. Chairman, I move we adjourn the meeting,” DiSabato said.
Another councilmember could be heard stating “second.”
A voice could then be heard saying “who’s up?”
DiSabato then stated, “Mr. Chairman I have a privileged motion on the floor which is not debatable. I ask you to please process the motion.”
“To adjourn the meeting altogether?” Gardner questioned.
“That is the motion that is on the floor,” DiSabato said.
Another councilmember could be heard requesting a discussion.
“There is no discussion on a privileged motion,” DiSabato said.
“What’s the privilege? Motion to adjourn is not a privilege motion,” the chairman said.
“It absolutely is,” DiSabato said.
Gardner then said, “I’ve got an executive session; I’ve got things I’ve got to do for the business of the county.”
DiSabato then said, “Mr. Chairman if you don’t plan on processing the motion under Robert’s Rules, I believe I have the right to process the motion.”
“I have a motion to adjourn this meeting in the middle of this meeting and I am not going to go with that,” Gardner said.
Horry County then received guidance from counsel stating, " There is an immediately pending motion before county council to adjourn; it is in order.”
In an 8-4 decision, the majority of county council voted in favor of ending the meeting.
“We have a lot of stuff to do here,” Gardner said. “We’ve got memorial dedications, executive session, we’ve got business of the county but we’re not going to be heard on that because we have one councilmember who’s asked for a vote to adjourn.”
“You have eight councilmembers who voted to adjourn,” DiSabato said.
WMBF News later questioned several councilmembers about why this motion to end the meeting was made and why they voted in favor of adjourning, including DiSabato. No clear answer was provided.
Gardner said he’s a bit unsure why the motion was brought to the table.
“I really don’t know what the urgency was to [end] the meeting,” Gardner said.
Gardner stated there was no illegal executive session during the recess.
As far as the business agenda items, Gardner said he has to figure out how those items are taken back up.
“The business of the county has to go on,” he said. “I’m the chairman. I’m going to make sure it goes on.”
Before the meeting ended, council members were actively voting for the rezoning ordinance for Venture Engineering for Yellow Fin Enterprises LLC.
There were still items left on council agendas which included:
-First reading to approve a rezoning request for Nu-Way Environmentalist of GA.
-Discussion of the county’s legal fees.
-Memorial dedications
-Executive session
