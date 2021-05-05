Clemson baseball outlasts USC Upstate, 9-2

After the Spartans scored a run in each of the first two innings, the Tigers scored three two-out runs in the bottom of the second inning on Kier Meredith’s run-scoring double and James Parker’s two-run single. Sam Hall scored on a passed ball in the fourth inning to double Clemson’s lead. In the eighth inning, Meredith blasted a three-run homer, his third of the year, then Max Wagner added a two-run double.