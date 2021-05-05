City of Conway officially welcomes ‘Teal Alley’ with ribbon cutting

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - A splash of teal and bronze is now officially part of Downtown Conway.
City leaders and officials from Coastal Carolina University and Conway Downtown Alive all cut the ribbon for “Teal Alley” on Wednesday.
Eleven CCU students have been working on the project located at 1020 Third Avenue since January.
The alley’s walls are now painted with the university’s familiar teal and bronze, as well as illustrations of the Chanticleer mascot and other references to the school.
One of the walls will also be interactive with a megaphone for people to shout their love for CCU.
Some of the teal turf from Brooks Stadium has also been installed at the alley.
Stay with WMBF News for updates.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.