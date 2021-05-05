CCU golfer Zack Taylor chosen to compete at NCAA Noblesville Regional

He recorded five top-10 individual finishes on the year, including a second-place finish with a 54-hole score of 223, +7, at the 2021 Sun Belt Championship. He has carded 16 rounds of par or better on the season, including five rounds in the 60′s, while his low-round 63 at the Stitch Intercollegiate is tied for the lowest 18-hole individual score in CCU history. He also posted a round of 67 at both the AGT Intercollegiate and General Hackler Championship and a round of 69 at both the Florida Gators Invitational and the ECU Intercollegiate.