CCU golfer Zack Taylor chosen to compete at NCAA Noblesville Regional

CONWAY, S.C. – Coastal Carolina University’s Zack Taylor was one of 45 individuals to be chosen to compete in this year’s 2021 NCAA Division I Men’s Golf Championships, as the fifth-year senior will tee-off at the Noblesville Regional hosted by Ball State at The Sagamore Club on May 17-19.
The NCAA Noblesville Regional consists of 13 teams and 10 individuals. The low five teams and the low individual not on those five qualifying teams will advance to the NCAA Championship, scheduled for May 28-June 2 at the Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Ariz.
Taylor (2019 and 2021) is one of six Coastal golfers to compete at the NCAA Regionals as an individual along with Rafael Vera (2001), Alvaro Velasco (2003), Sebastian Soderberg (2012), Andrew Dorn (2014 and 2015), and Ben Wheeler (2014 and 2015).
Named the Sun Belt Men’s Golfer of the Week on March 18, 2021, Taylor played in all 10 events on the season for the Chanticleers and led the team with a 71.83 season stroke average which ranks fourth all-time in CCU’s single-season history.
He recorded five top-10 individual finishes on the year, including a second-place finish with a 54-hole score of 223, +7, at the 2021 Sun Belt Championship. He has carded 16 rounds of par or better on the season, including five rounds in the 60′s, while his low-round 63 at the Stitch Intercollegiate is tied for the lowest 18-hole individual score in CCU history. He also posted a round of 67 at both the AGT Intercollegiate and General Hackler Championship and a round of 69 at both the Florida Gators Invitational and the ECU Intercollegiate.
Taylor won the ECU Intercollegiate with three sub-par rounds of 70, 69, and 70 for a 54-hole score of 209, 7-under par, finished third overall at the General Hackler Championship with three sub-par rounds of 71, 67, and 70 for a 208, 8-under par, and recorded a fifth-place finish in the fall at the Intercollegiate at The Grove event with back-to-back rounds of 71 for a 36-hole score of 142, 2-under par.
Entering the NCAA Regional, the second of his career as he played in the Myrtle Beach Regional in 2019, Taylor’s career stroke average of 71.38 is first all-time in Coastal Carolina men’s golf history in front of current career record holder Dustin Johnson (72.26).
Just this week, Taylor qualified for the 2021 U.S. Open Sectionals on Monday to win medalist honors at the 2021 U.S. Open Local Qualifier at Plantation Bay in Ormand Beach, Fla.
He also finished third at the second Mackenzie Tour Qualifying Tournament at Mission Inn Club and Resort in March to earn full status for the first half of the Mackenzie Tour season this year.The Mackenzie Tour - PGA Tour Canada is one of three international PGA Tour-sanctioned tours, along with PGA Tour China and PGA Tour Latinoamérica. These provide access to the Korn Ferry Tour and are part of the path to the PGA Tour.
