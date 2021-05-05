Bands announced for North Myrtle Beach summer concert series

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A popular weekly event is set to make its big comeback to North Myrtle Beach!
City officials the full lineup for this year’s Music on Main summer concert series on Wednesday.
The free concerts will be each Thursday starting June 3 from 7-9 p.m. at the Horseshoe on Main Street.
On concert days, the city says Main Street from Ocean Boulevard to McMillian Real Estate will be closed to thru traffic to accommodate for golf cart parking from 5-9 p.m.
Those wanting to attend are asked to bring a bench chair, while face coverings are also recommended.
Here’s the lineup for each week, along with their respective genre:
- June 3 – Jim Quick and Coastline (variety)
- June 10 – Ntranze (variety)
- June 17 – Too Much Sylvia (variety)
- June 24 – Black Glass (80′s variety)
- July 1 – Blackwater Rhythm and Blues (variety)
- July 8 – Bullfrog (classic, modern rock)
- July 15 – The Entertainers (beach)
- July 22 – Chocolate Chip & Co. (variety, dance)
- July 29 – Band of Oz (beach)
- Sept. 5 – Diversity (variety, dance)
- Sept. 12 – The Tonez (variety)
- Sept. 19 – The Holiday Band (beach)
- Sept. 26 – Envision (beach)
- Sept. 2 – Jebb Mac (country)
- Sept. 9 – The Embers ft. Craig Woolard (beach)
- Sept. 16 – The Catalinas (variety, beach)
- Sept. 23 – Chairmen of the Board (variety, beach)
- Sept. 30 – Tru Sol (variety, dance)
- Oct. 7 – Andrew Thielen Big Band (variety)
- Oct. 14 – Gary Lowder & Smokin Hot (variety)
Officials also announced the lineup for its Sounds of Summer concert series, which starts June 18 at the North Myrtle Beach Park & Sports Complex amphitheater.
Those shows will also be free but are scheduled for the third Friday of each month from 7-9 p.m. starting June 18.
Concertgoers are encouraged to bring a chair or blanket.
Here’s the full lineup for that series:
- June 18 – On the Border (Eagles Tribute Band)
- July 16 – Fleetwood Max (Fleetwood Mac Tribute Band)
- Aug. 20 – The Wildflowers (Tom Petty Tribute Band)
- Sept. 17 – The Tams (beach)
