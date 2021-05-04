Tree lands on man’s camper during severe storms in Darlington County; 1 hurt

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Another round of severe storms marched through the Pee Dee on Tuesday night, bringing heavy winds, rain and lightning.
In the Easterling Landing community in Darlington County, one person was hurt when neighbors said a tree fell on a man’s camper.
Resident John Rodgers said he was moving to a safer place when the storm picked up. That’s when he saw an ambulance and police cars.
“So I got out and a friend of mine was in that camper there and he got torn a little bit, hung in the leg by a limb or something. Well, I just figured I’d come over here and help get the place cleaned up,” Rodgers said.
Residents told WMBF News that the man was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
