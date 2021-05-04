Street in Market Common to be renamed in honor of fallen MBPD officer

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A street in the Market Common will soon bear the name of a fallen Myrtle Beach police officer.
The Myrtle Beach Planning Commission approved on Tuesday to change the name of Corsair Street after Pfc. Joe McGarry. The street is in the Market Common area where the Myrtle Beach Police Department’s Market Common building sits.
McGarry died in the line of duty in 2002. He was MBPD’s second line of duty death.
Myrtle Beach Police Chief Amy Prock spoke during Tuesday’s meeting, where she talked about what it would mean to have the road renamed after McGarry.
“He was a community officer,” Prock said. “Somebody who cared about our community both on duty and off duty. Very involved in our community as I said, and not only served our community but served within our department and within our city faithfully.”
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.