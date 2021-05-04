Portion of I-95 S. in Robeson Co. to close for surface repairs

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – Motorists who use Interstate 95 South in Robeson County will encounter detours that could impact their commute.
According to information from the North Carolina Department of Transportation, the area on I-95 South between mile markers 33 and 25 near St. Pauls is expected to be closed starting at 8 p.m. Tuesday and going until 6 a.m. Wednesday.
The closure is to repair the driving surface of two bridges, transportation officials said.
Drivers will be detoured at exit 33 onto U.S. 301 and re-emerge on I-95 at exit 25, according to the NCDOT.
The I-95 southbound bridges at exit 31 and mile marker 30 will also be repaired. NCDOT officials said those who drive that route should plan accordingly.
