Over 140 grams of cocaine, high-capacity weapons, cash seized in Florence Co. drug raid

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Three men are facing charges after a raid in Florence County led to the seizure of a large amount of drugs, weapons and cash.
According to information from the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, a search warrant was executed on May 2 at a home in the 500 block of South Ballard Street by authorities with the FCSO and the Florence Police Department as part of a joint undercover narcotics operation.
According to investigators, approximately 80 grams of crack cocaine, 17 grams of heroin, 144 grams of cocaine and 241 grams of marijuana were seized.
Additionally, authorities seized three guns with multiple high-capacity magazines and cash, according to information from the FCSO. One of the weapons was reported as stolen.
Investigators said the following suspects were booked following the execution of the search warrant:
- Henry Tyrone Davis, Jr., 22, of Florence – charged with trafficking in a cocaine base, possession with intent to distribute Flunitrazepam or Analogue, and trafficking in cocaine – released May 4 on a $10,000 bond
- Demetrick Lee Barr, 37, of Florence, - charged with trafficking in cocaine – remains in jail as of May 4 on a $15,000 bond
- Kareem Marquis Davis, 19, of Florence - charged with trafficking in heroin, trafficking in a cocaine base, trafficking in cocaine, possession of a stolen pistol, and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime – released May 4 on a $15,000 bond
