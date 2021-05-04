North Myrtle Beach to hold public workshop on short-term rental parking in neighborhoods

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – North Myrtle Beach leaders want to hear from the community about the short-term parking issue in the city and how it can be fixed.
The North Myrtle Beach City Council discussed a proposed ordinance on Monday night that would regulate short-term parking in residential neighborhoods.
Part of the ordinance would have short-term rental property owners report the number of parking spaces they have on-site. It would also have property owners designate an off-site parking area for when the number of vehicles exceed the number of allotted spaces on the property.
Mayor Marilyn Hatley had previously told WMBF News that it’s not fair for guests to leave their car parked on the street all day and all night and cause traffic issues for people who live in neighborhoods.
The ordinance states that anyone found in violation of the ordinance could face a misdemeanor charge.
The council considered voting on a first reading, which is also a public hearing, but after receiving comments from the public, leaders postponed the first reading vote.
Instead, a public workshop will be held Wednesday, May 12, where the people can provide suggestions regarding the ordinance.
Those who would like to speak must send an email to the city before 5 p.m. Monday, May 10. CLICK HERE to submit a request to speak during the workshop.
