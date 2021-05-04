North Myrtle Beach Aquatic and Fitness offering adult swim lessons for people fearful of water

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - People wanting to learn how to swim but are fearful of the water don’t need to worry any more.
The North Myrtle Beach Aquatic and Fitness Center is offering swimming lessons beginning May 14 and going to June 18. It’s every Friday starting at 5:30 p.m.
The program is focusing on adults who are fearful of getting in the water. Aquatic director Judy Childers said it’s a group setting but it’s an individual level for each person.
Childers said fear is a big reason why many adults aren’t getting in the water, but staff want to help them overcome that fear.
“A lot of the times the fear is so great it overcomes the desire, so we are offering it to be an inclusive, fearful adult class to help those folks gather together to feel more comfortable,” Childers said.
Childers added it gives adults who aren’t able to swim the comfort while on the beach or around a pool.
People can sign up at the front desk right inside these doors or call (843) 281-3743 for more information. Fitness center staff said the fee for members is $32 and the fee for non-members is $46.
