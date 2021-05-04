Man charged with murder following deadly shooting at Myrtle Beach bar

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – One man is charged with murder following a deadly shooting at a Myrtle Beach bar in March, authorities said.
Myrtle Beach Police MCpl. Tom Vest confirmed that 36-year-old Jermaine Gattison was arrested in connection with the shooting at Donny’s Saloon on March 25. Online records from the Myrtle Beach Police Department state he was booked May 3 on charges of murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
According to the Horry County Public Index, Gattison is scheduled for a bond hearing Tuesday at 9 a.m.
The victim in the shooting, 26-year-old Jas’sier Wilson, of Surfside Beach, died on April 2 from injuries sustained in the shooting.
During the investigation, authorities said staff at the bar did not call law enforcement or seek treatment for the victim and instead attempted to clean up the crime scene.
This included mopping up the floor and removing shell casings in an attempted to impede the investigation, police said.
Those four people were charged with obstruction of justice in the case. They are:
· Brian Rommel Foushee, 36, of Atlantic Beach
· Isabella Rena Gaghum, 24, of Myrtle Beach
· Danny Kevin Gunter, 37, of Myrtle Beach
· Dominique Nichole Nance, 24, of Myrtle Beach
Each was eventually granted a $5,000 personal recognizance bond on a charge of obstruction of justice.
Donny’s Saloon has since reopened as The Location, a hookah lounge, island bar and grill.
