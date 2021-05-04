Lumberton police search for wanted man in connection to April shooting

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) – Lumberton police have identified a suspect in a shooting that sent one to the hospital in April.
Investigators have obtained arrest warrants for 25-year-old Jarod Lowery.
He is charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
The charges stem from a shooting on April 9 in the area of Alexander Street near Edgewood Street.
Officer said while they were responding to the area, a person showed up at Southeastern Regional Medical Center with multiple gunshot wounds. They said the victim has been dropped off in a vehicle.
Investigators learned that an incident transpired between the victims and several people who were either on dirt bikes or four wheelers.
Anyone with information on Lowery’s whereabouts is asked to call the Lumberton Police Department Detective’s Division at 910-671-3845.
