Horry Co. police conducting investigation outside of Conway

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Drivers may encounter traffic backups Tuesday morning outside of Conway due to police investigation.
According to information from the Horry County Police Department, officers are conducting the investigation near Hemingway Chapel Road outside of Conway.
The specific details surrounding that investigation were not immediately available.
Traffic backups may occur in the area, according to the HCPD.
“Steer clear and take a different route to avoid delays,” a department tweet states.
