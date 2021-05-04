FIRST ALERT: Warm & humid, scattered storms return today

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Today will be another humid day with a mix of sun and clouds, followed by scattered showers and storms this afternoon and into the evening.
Highs today will climb into the low-mid 80s along the beaches with the upper 80s to lower 90s inland. Humidity will return, making it feel like a June or July day for many this afternoon. By the afternoon hours, another round of pop up storms will develop and the afternoon rain chances will increase to 40%. Look for that line to develop to our west and work into the area late in the afternoon and during the evening hours.
With abundant humidity in place for this afternoon, a few of the storms could be strong with gusty winds and frequent lightning. A level one severe weather risk is in place for our area this afternoon and evening.
One last round of pop up showers and storms will return to the forecast on Wednesday. The approaching cold front will swing through the area, bringing a few of the storms to the Pee Dee and Grand Strand. Once again, a level one severe weather risk in place for our area where gusty winds and heavy rain will be possible Wednesday afternoon.
Thankfully, after an active start to the week, temperatures will drop into the 70s and the weather will calm down after some much needed rain. Sunshine returns in full force with no rain chances Thursday through Sunday.
