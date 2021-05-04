FIRST ALERT: Severe Thunderstorm WATCH in effect for many areas

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Another round of storms will be likely this evening and tonight followed by cooler and dryer weather to end the week.
A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for the Pee Dee through 9:00 PM this evening. This includes Florence, Darlington, Marion, Marlboro, Scotland and Robeson Counties. A severe thunderstorm watch means conditions are favorable for the formation of thunderstorms with strong winds and large hail.
The greatest threat from the storms this evening will be from strong winds. A wind gust to 64 mph has been reported at the Columbia, SC airport.
The storms will likely arrive a bit later than Monday’s storms with the best chances coming near and after sunset.
Enough energy remains in place in the atmosphere for a few of the storms to turn strong or even severe. The atmosphere is set up a little differently than Monday with a lower hail threat in place but a slight higher risk of strong wind gusts. The storms will start to wind down after midnight, but a few lingering areas of light rain and showers will be possible. Temperatures tonight will only drop into the lower 70s.
Wednesday will see another round of warm temperatures with afternoon readings climbing into the lower to middle 80s. The chance of afternoon storms will be considerably lower, but still a few locations may see a brief storm or downpour at times.
Cooler and dryer weather returns to end the week. Thursday will see afternoon temperatures in the lower to middle 70s with much lower humidity.
Plenty of sunshine remains in the forecast through the weekend with Saturday temperatures in the 70s warming closer to 80 by Sunday.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.