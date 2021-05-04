Dustin Johnson commits to play at Palmetto Championship at Congaree

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina native Dustin Johnson, the number 1 ranked golfer in the world, will be back playing in his home state next month.
Johnson has committed to play in the Palmetto Championship at Congaree when the tournament is played here in June.
A 24-time winner on the PGA Tour and the reigning FedExCup champion, Johnson is still looking for his 1st win in his home state. He’ll have 2 more chances this year with the PGA Championship at Kiawah later this month as well.
“I am excited to officially commit to the Palmetto Championship at Congaree and look forward to the opportunity to again compete in my home state this season,” Johnson said in a statement. “I have heard nothing but great reviews about the golf course at Congaree and have no doubt it will provide a stiff challenge for all of us on the PGA TOUR.”
Limited tickets are currently on sale for the Palmetto Championship at Congaree. A Daily Grounds ticket gives access to the grounds at $70 per day, Thursday through Sunday, or $235 for a weekly pass. Daily Youth (under 18), Military Members and First Responders tickets are also on sale for $40 per day, Thursday through Sunday. In addition, a weekly Youth pass is available for $140. All ticketed spectators must purchase a parking pass, available for $20 per day, or $50 for the week.
To purchase tickets, parking passes, or to register for volunteer opportunities at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, please visit PalmettoChampionship.com.
Proceeds from the event will benefit Congaree Foundation, whose mission is to positively impact the lives of young people locally and around the globe by providing educational and vocational opportunities through the game of golf. The Congaree Global Golf Initiative is the Foundation’s signature program. It also has local partnerships with the Lowcountry Food Bank and the Boys & Girls Club of Jasper County and works to expand access to the game through youth golf instruction and the Sergeant Jasper Golf Club.
