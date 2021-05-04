Conway to hold ribbon cutting for CCU’s ‘Teal Alley’

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – The project in downtown Conway students and facility at Coastal Carolina have been working on is finally making its reveal.
On Wednesday, Coastal Carolina University, the city of Conway and Conway Downtown Alive are hosting the official Teal Alley ribbon cutting and unveiling of the CCU student mural installation.
Eleven CCU art students have been working on ‘Teal Alley,’ located at 1020 Third Avenue beside Ann Booth Jewelers, since January.
One wall will be interactive with a megaphone for people to shout their love for CCU, and the other will look more like graffiti with vibrant colors.
To go with the CCU theme, Conway Alive announced that some of the teal turf from Brooks Stadium would be installed at the site of the mural.
