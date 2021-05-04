Bojangles, 7-11 among potential new businesses for 82nd Parkway

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The north end of Myrtle Beach could be getting some new businesses.
A new Bojangles, a 7-11 convenience store and a dental office could be coming to the corner of 82nd Parkway and Kings Highway.
Myrtle Beach Planning Commission members discussed Tuesday the plans for a new strip retail center that would include four businesses.
While the specific businesses were not discussed during the meeting, they will be during Thursday’s Community Appearance Board meeting, according to its agenda.
Planning Commission members spent lots of time discussing the plans.
Their main concern was access points.
They wanted to make sure the access points were safe and didn’t disrupt the neighborhood that sits adjacent to where the strip retail center would go.
Ultimately, the plans were approved unanimously, though.
The Myrtle Beach Community Appearance Board will discuss the plans for the three previously mentioned businesses during its meeting Thursday.
