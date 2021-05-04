‘Big brother, little brother deal’: Florence Motor Speedway hopes to attract fans during big race weekend

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The roar of engines and thousands of fans will be at the Darlington Raceway this weekend.
But the Track Too Tough to Tame isn’t the only tracking hosting a race in the Pee Dee.
The Florence Motor Speedway is hosting a race on Saturday night in hopes of attracting some fans who want to watch even more racing.
“It’d be crazy for them to not come over and watch a short track race, because I can guarantee 98% of them are short track fans,” said Florence Motor Speedway Owner Steve Zacharias.
The speedway will be hosting a Prelude to Darlington event at 7 p.m. following Saturday’s Xfinity series race at the Track Too Tough to Tame.
“We’re prelude to the big race on Sunday afternoon, and I always say you’ve got a big brother little brother deal going on you know Darlington is the big brother and we’re trying to have a part in it,” Zacharias said. He took over the speedway after serving nearly a decade as the general manager of the Myrtle Beach Speedway.
Since taking over the track, he has made renovations and has built a relationship with the Darlington Raceway and NASCAR.
The track is now NASCAR sanctioned for the first time in nearly 20 years, and they have established a partnership with their historic neighbor.
“They’re allowing us to put out some signage to promote the idea that if you’re not from around here you see Florence Motor Speedway and wonder where is that, but you can take Uber over here and go back and have fun in both places,” Zacharias explained. And with only 11 miles separating the two tracks, Zacharias is hopeful their partnership will bring plenty of race fans to see the checkered flag fly at Florence Motor Speedway. “Right now we’re in a perfect situation to partner up with Darlington and we can’t thank them enough for what they’re doing and hopefully it’s a relationship that lasts a long time,” Zacharias said.
The Prelude to Darlington event will be at 7 p.m. Saturday.
