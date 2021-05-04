‘Big brother, little brother deal’: Florence Motor Speedway hopes to attract fans during big race weekend

“They’re allowing us to put out some signage to promote the idea that if you’re not from around here you see Florence Motor Speedway and wonder where is that, but you can take Uber over here and go back and have fun in both places,” Zacharias explained. And with only 11 miles separating the two tracks, Zacharias is hopeful their partnership will bring plenty of race fans to see the checkered flag fly at Florence Motor Speedway. “Right now we’re in a perfect situation to partner up with Darlington and we can’t thank them enough for what they’re doing and hopefully it’s a relationship that lasts a long time,” Zacharias said.