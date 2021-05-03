Woman charged after motorcyclist killed in Robeson Co. crash

ROBESON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A woman has been charged following a deadly crash over the weekend in Robeson County.
According to North Carolina Highway Patrol First Sgt. S.B. Lewis, the collision happened on N.C. 71 on May 1.
A vehicle was traveling south on N.C. 71 when it crossed the center line and struck a northbound motorcycle driven by 43-year-old Jodi Kintop, of Raleigh, Lewis said.
Kintop’s bike overturned and struck another motorcycle, causing it to hit the curb and then a utility pole, troopers said.
According to Lewis, Kintop died as a result of the crash.
The driver of the car, Megan Beale, of Hope Mills, N.C., is charged with misdemeanor death by motor vehicle, Lewis said.
