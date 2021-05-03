Suspect in custody after deadly Florence Co. shooting

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – One man is facing charges following a deadly weekend shooting in Florence County.
According to information from the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, 22-year-old Jaylin Tyhon Zeandre Thompkins, of Johnsonville, was arrested May 2 and charged with murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.
Bond has not been set, jail records state.
Authorities with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office and the Johnsonville Police Department were called to the 200 block of East Pine Street in Johnsonville on Sunday.
When authorities arrived, one person was found dead, a press release stated.
Investigators allege that Thompkins shot the victim with a handgun during an argument.
The victim’s name has not been released at this time.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.