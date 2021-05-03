Superintendent: Over 100 students at Pee Dee school in quarantine due to COVID-19

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Marlboro County superintendent confirmed 120 students at one school are in quarantine after several students and teachers tested positive for COVID-19.
Superintendent Dr. Gregory McCord said 19 students and two teachers at Blenheim Elementary Middle School contracted the virus, and so those who have been in close contact must be quarantined.
Some of the students began their quarantine on Wednesday, according to McCord.
The students will be quarantined for 10 days and if a student gets a negative test result after seven days, then they can return to class. The superintendent added that some students may be able to return on Friday and others will be back to school next Monday.
While they are in quarantine, he said they will be learning through the virtual program.
McCord said this is why wearing a mask and following the proper safety protocols is so important. He added that he does not agree with Gov. Henry McMaster’s statements that masks should not be required in schools.
“I opposed the governor’s comments last week about masks at school and I oppose them more so now,” McCord told WMBF News.
RELATED COVERAGE | McMaster on mask requirement in schools: ‘It’s a height of ridiculosity’
McCord said crews are cleaning the school each night, and they don’t have a reason to believe that the virus was picked up at the school.
He added that teachers have been doing a great job at wiping down surfaces throughout their classrooms.
