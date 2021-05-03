Stepmother accused of killing 11-year-old Loris native will get public defenders back

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (WMBF/KKTV) – A woman accused of killing her own stepson in Colorado, and who pushed to represent herself at trial, will now get her public defenders back.
WMBF’s sister station, KKTV, reports that court documents shared on Monday show that Letecia Stauch requested to get her public defenders back.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 20. It isn’t clear if the trial date will be impacted by this recent change in representation.
Stauch is charged with murder in the death of Gannon Stauch.
Gannon Stauch was born in Loris and has family that still live in the community, but moved to Colorado with his father.
He was reported missing on Jan. 27, 2020, in Colorado, and his body was found in Florida in March of last year.
Letecia Stauch was arrested in Myrtle Beach. She has twice undergone a mental health evaluation and both times has been found mentally fit to stand trial.
