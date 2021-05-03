Report, warrants detail events that led up to active shooting incident outside of Conway

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Arrest warrants are providing more information into the circumstances that sparked a manhunt outside of Conway last week.
According to authorities, 60-year-old Terry Brady is accused of threatening two women at various points on or about April 28 and April 29.
Arrest warrants state Brady hit one of the victims in the face and head with his fist and a pistol.
“During this time threats were made to the victim causing her to fear for her life. During this time, the defendant also held a gun to the victim, refusing to let her leave the house,” the warrants state.
On April 29, in the area of Miles Standish Court, near S.C. 544 and Fox Hollow Road, Brady held a loaded handgun to the victim’s neck, telling her that he was going to kill her while pushing her to the ground, according to law enforcement.
According to report from the Horry County Police Department, officers were called to investigate the domestic violence complaint and spoke to the other victim, who stated she was assaulted by the suspect.
The woman said she went to a nearby Food Lion to get help while the other victim was at the residence off Miles Standish Court.
The second victim said she did witness the suspect strike the first woman in the face, the report stated.
Authorities said they spotted Brady driving. A short police chase took place where the suspect wrecked his truck and then began to fire rounds at the officers, according to the report.
After a brief standoff, law enforcement said Brady was arrested and taken to Conway Medical Center before being transported to the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.
Brady is charged with four counts of attempted murder, three counts of discharging a weapon into a dwelling as well as a count each of kidnapping, assault of a high and aggravated nature, criminal domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature and failure to stop for a blue light.
He’s also charged with possession of a weapon during a violent crime, as well as a separate firearm possession charge.
During a hearing on Saturday, bond was denied for Brady.
