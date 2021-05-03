Police looking for man who shot, killed homeless person’s dog in Morganton

MORGANTON, N.C. (WBTV) - Police in Morganton are asking for the public’s help identifying a man they say shot and killed a homeless person’s dog on Sunday.
The incident occurred around 2:26 p.m. on Sunday, May 2, near Jerry’s Neighborhood Store at the intersection of E. Meeting Street and White Street.
Officials say the man is suspected of “walking up to a homeless person and shooting his dog named ‘DJ.’
“We are sad to report that DJ died as a result of the gunshot wounds. Any assistance from the public in identifying the suspect would be kept confidential,” Morganton Public Safety said in a post on Facebook.
Anyone who recognizes the man or has information about the case is urged to contact clail@morgantonps.org or Morganton/Burke Crime Stoppers at 828-437-3333.
