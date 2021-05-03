Myrtle Beach gas prices rise over 6 cents per gallon in last week

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach’s gas prices saw an uptick over the past week.
According to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 197 stations in Myrtle Beach, gas prices have risen 6.2 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.59 a gallon.
Gas prices in Myrtle Beach are 3.4 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and $1.05 per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy.
The cheapest station in Myrtle Beach has gas at $2.43 per gallon as of May 3, while the most expensive is $2.79.
According to GasBuddy, the lowest price in South Carolina on Monday is $2.30 a gallon, while the highest is $3.31.
Across the country, the average price of gas has risen 0.7 cents per gallon over the last week, averaging $2.89. That national average is up 1.8 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands at $1.13 higher than this time in 2020.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.