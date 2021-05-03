Movers for Moms Initiative for the women at Horry County New Directions

Last year’s event was affected because of COVID, but in 2019, Movers for Moms® collected more than 383,000 essential items which were distributed to hundreds of shelters for Mother’s Day. Heartbreaking statistics from the Domestic Violence Resource Center state that one in every four women will experience domestic violence in her lifetime, and an estimated 1.3 million women are victims of physical assault by an intimate partner each year. According to a national study from the New York State Office for the Prevention of Domestic Violence, approximately 25 percent of homeless women are homeless because of violence in the home.