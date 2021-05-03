Man arrested after 2-year-old accidentally shoots self in Iredell County

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Deputies are calling a shooting where a 2-year-old was injured in Statesville “accidental.”
Iredell County deputies say a 2-year-old grabbed a loaded .380 semiautomatic pistol that had been lying on the bed and was shot.
The incident happened at a home on Old Wilkesboro Road in Statesville Sunday night.
The child was treated at the scene and then was taken to the children’s hospital in Winston-Salem. Deputies say the child is in stable condition.
Erin Dreshon Vanderburg was arrested Monday and is facing charges of misdemeanor failure to store firearms to protect a minor and misdemeanor child abuse.
He is in the Iredell County Detention Center under a $10,000 bond.
Alyssa Marie Lyons has been issued an arrest warrant on a charge of misdemeanor child abuse.
